FC Platinum in historic PSL title win

MONEYBAGS FC Patinum etched their name in the PSL history books as they became the first team from outside the two big cities Harare and Bulawayo to be crowned league champions

Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum saw off Chapungu FC 2-0 to claim the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title for the first time ever at Ascot stadium on Saturday.

In what was the last matchday fixtures of the season, the visitors went into the match two points ahead of their nearest rivals Dynamos, needing a win to fulfil their title ambitions while a draw coupled with a win by the Glamour boys would have extinguished their aspirations.

But the men from Zvishavane made a blistering start to the match as two minutes in, they were ahead courtesy of forward Rodwell Chiyengetere. The visitors didn’t let up as four minutes later Ali Sadiki struck to double their lead.

FC Platinum never looked like surrendering their lead as they held on to seal victory and claim the most coveted piece of silverware in the PSL. The club’s manager Norman Mapeza will no doubt be over the moon having last won the title when he led Monomotapa to the gong in 2008. Last year he came painfully close before surrendering the league title to Caps United on the very last day.

With the win, FC Platinum write their name in the PSL history books by becoming the first team from outside either Harare or Bulawayo to ever lay claim to the league title.

The club’s President, George Mawere, expressed great joy upon having claimed the league title

“We are most humbled, gratified and overjoyed as the FC Platinum family to have landed Zimbabwe’s most coveted title, the 2017 Castle Premier Soccer League Championship,” said Mawere.

“Today we celebrate not only as afootball club in Zvishavane but as the entire Midlands family. Hence the cup is not for FC Platinum aloe but for the entire province.” – By Carlo Chikomba

