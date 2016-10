By Nigel Gambanga

According to information shared by the regulator, POTRAZ, during the period a total of US$161.5 million in revenue was realised, down from the US$167.7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2016.

Fewer calls mean way less money for Zimbabwean mobile operators as revenues continue to decline

