Fiat Tipo: Practicality to the fore

PERCEPTION can be a destructive tool in any environment but it is especially so when it comes to wheeled transport in South Africa. I could give you a handful of brand names that sell really well in Europe , to my mind the most sophisticated car market on earth, but which are dead in the water in Mzansi.

While Fiat has escaped the executioner’s sword in RSA thanks wholly to the 500 which has gained acceptance as something of a fashion statement, the importers of Italy’s long-established brand would never deny that they need to gain traction in a broader market which attracts buyers of competitively-priced, practical cars.

That’s where potential volume lies and as with most things in the world of rands and cents, it’s volume alone that can overcome the tight margins that prevail when it comes to pricing of econobox entrants.

With this in mind, FCA South Africa has just announced the arrival of its medium compact contender, the Tipo, a model which has been well-accepted in Europe, witness the awards bestowed upon the model. Hatchback and sedan versions, the beneficiaries of 8.7 million kilometres of testing, are on the menu with three trim levels, three engines and three transmissions offered.

Trim descriptors are unusual to say the least, but look out for sedans in POP and EASY versions while the hatch adds LOUNGE to these. Two petrol motors, a 70kW 1.4 with 6-speed manual and a 1.6 E-torQ with 81kW and 6-speed auto transmission are supplemented by a 1.3 MultiJet turbo D linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.

FCA made it clear that the Tipo is being presented as a value-for-money, practical package which is why no turbo petrols are on the agenda. You don’t need to be a detective to work out that adding turbos adds costs which in turn would propel the Tipo into competition with established models FCA would rather avoid. More about that in a moment.

To learn every detail of each package, I suggest a visit to www.fiat.co.za is in order but let it be known that even at POP level, Fiat has not skimped. For example, ESC with Panic Brake Assist and Hill Hold Assist and front airbags are present throughout the range along with a full-size spare.

Even POP has manual air con, front electric windows and mirrors and the latest gen audio installation with Bluetooth, AUX/USB ports and iPOD integration. EASY and LOUNGE (the latter exclusive to the hatch) get auto air con, 16 and 17-inch alloys respectively, LED running lights, chrome door handles and other niceties while hatchback LOUNGE buyers will also enjoy cruise control, front armrest, front fogs, UConnect infotainment with nav together with a bit of leather trim wrapping the steering wheel and gear selector.

Different grades of fabric, with optional leather for the LOUNGE, swathe the seats but the overriding impression on entering the cabin – we drove only the 1.4 POP hatch and 1.4 EASY sedan – is of space.

Even in the back, knee and headroom is generous for the class and up front, the seats are well padded and supportive and also very nicely tailored in both instances. Should all the seats be occupied, the 4.37m Tipo offers way above class-average boot capacity with no less than 440l available while the 4.53m sedan offers a cavern-like 520l before the seats are folded, a facility not available in the POP sedan.

It should already be evident that Fiat’s claims of class-leading practicality do have credence, but be aware that although equipment levels are very good across all models as already detailed, and that the interior architecture is pleasantly executed, soft-touch surfaces do not abound as is common in this class. Indeed, some of the plastics are rather scratchy but the overall ambience is nonetheless very acceptable at this price level. Note too that there are loads of useful receptacles to look after odds and ends and that the instrument graphics are a model of clarity.

Given the larger-than-class-average dimensions of both versions of the Tipo, you might think that 70kW allied to a torque peak of just 127Nm at 4 500 rpm would be a recipe for lethargy, especially at altitude. At sea level, in an unladen state, there’s enough poke on hand to maintain a decent cruising speed but regaining lost speed needs judicious use of the excellent 6-speed manual transmission.

Further, and despite the provision of six gears, the ratios are short to keep the motor on the boil so the rev counter hovers not far off 4 000 rpm at the national limit. Only two units with the 200Nm diesel motor were made available but those who got their hands on it confirmed that progress at low revs was much more muscular. The 81kw/152Nm 1.6 petrol auto was not available at launch but if budgets stretch to this, I’d certainly give it a try. A decently programmed 6-speed auto can often mask torque deficiencies with no specific inputs from the driver.

In terms of chassis set-up, the Tipo follows industry practice to the letter with a MacPherson strut front end allied to a torsion beam rear. Ride comfort is pleasant enough on reasonably-surfaced tar with a pleasing degree of pliancy evident but more severe surface imperfections are not dismissed quite so well. Body roll too is evident in enthusiastic cornering, perhaps a consequence of the softish ride, so let’s sum up by saying the Tipo doesn’t provide a limo-like ride nor sportscar-like handling but it does offer just about what you’d expect from a practical, compact model.

The power steering will doubtless satisfy most drivers but despite the provision of a “city” setting which lightens up the feel (it seems) only at parking speeds, the helm does have an artificial weighting to it around the centre position, but again, this is nothing unusual and will very quickly be unnoticed in day-to-day use.

I’ve desisted from making comment about external appearances as this is a very subjective matter so let’s just say that both derivatives of the Tipo look modern and can’t easily be confused with the hordes from the east. In line with the model’s station in life as a practical device, door openings are large and usable volume is given precedence over any sporting pretensions. .

A close inspection of the finishing detail also reveals that the factory in Turkey gas done a good job in screwing the Tipo together, so much so that neither example tested was sullied with any squeaks or rattles. Perhaps the use of hubcaps on the Pop hatch telegraphed cost-cutting though.

If my observation that by far the majority of smaller vehicles spend biggest part of the year operating in an urban environment, then the torque deficit of the 1.4 motor which makes itself especially evident on the open road when trying to regain lost speed or crest long rises, won’t be such an issue. If it is, the 1.3 turbo D with its 200Nm should put that issue to bed.

Other than that, the Tipo blends extremely practical virtues and good value with a modicum of Italian style and safe if uninspiring driving dynamics. Whether it’s a recipe for success in the current market remains to be seen.