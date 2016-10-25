FIFA Ballon d’Or nominees revealed

FRANCE Football have named the 30 nominees vying for the coveted Ballon d’Or, with current and former winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo headlining the list.

Barcelona forward Messi, who scooped the award for a record fifth time in 2015, is amongst the favourites to win again this year, along with Real Madrid counterpart Ronaldo, himself a four-time winner.

Messi helped the Blaugrana to the La Liga title last season with his 26 goals from 33 appearances, while Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos before leading Portugal to glory at Euro 2016 two months later.

Luis Suarez – winner of the European Golden Shoe after bagging an impressive 40 goals in 35 league outings last term – also makes the list again alongside Barca teammate Neymar, who came in third behind Messi and Ronaldo last year.

The are a couple of changes to the format in 2016 with national team coaches, captains no longer getting a vote as only journalists have a say in who wins.

The number of nominees have also increased from 23 to 30, although the list will not be narrowed down to three anymore – instead the final three placings will be revealed by France Football on December 13.

Thirty nominees:

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli/Juventus), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester United), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Neymar (Barcelona), Dimitri Payet (West Ham), Pepe (Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (Juventus/Manchester United), Rui Patricio (Sporting), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann and the club’s manager Diego Simeone have been named the best player and manager in La Liga for last season.

During the awards ceremony in Valencia on Monday, Atletico defender Diego Godin was named the best defender in Spain’s topflight, while Jan Oblak was named the best goalkeeper.

“It is a privilege to be here to receive this award, which would not have been possible without the help of my colleagues,” said Godin.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was named the best forward, while the best midfielder gong went to Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez was named the ‘world player’, despite the honours for Messi and Griezmann.

Data analysis were considered when naming the best player, while each of the sides’ captains voted on their top players in each position. –Kickoff.com