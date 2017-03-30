FIFA recommend nine World Cup slots for Africa

THE Bureau of the FIFA Council have recommended nine spots go to African countries after the proposed slot allocation for the FIFA World Cup were agreed.

The Council, which comprises of the FIFA President and the presidents of each of the six confederations, convened this Thursday at the home of FIFA in Zurich, where the allocations for the 2026 World Cup were discussed.

This, after the FIFA Council unanimously decided on expanding the FIFA World Cup to a 48-team competition on January 10 of this year.

Slot allocation:

– AFC: 8 direct slots

– CAF: 9 direct slots

– CONCACAF: 6 direct slots

– CONMEBOL: 6 direct slots

– OFC: 1 direct slot

– UEFA: 16 direct slots

kickoff.com