Five ways to beat sleeplessness

IF you suffer from sleepless nights then you might be in way more trouble than you might think. In the 1940’s, Russian researchers did a sleep experiment on five people. The experiment involved keeping the five people awake in a chamber for as long as possible to see what the effect of sleeplessness has on the body. After fifteen days the experiment was terminated and the researchers were met with utter horror and even death when they opened the chamber.

Sleeplessness is terrible for your body and especially for your mind. First your alertness gets affected then your concentration and eventually you go completely bonkers and suspicious of anyone and everyone. Depression, anxiety and physical body aches also goes hand in hand with sleeplessness. It is important for you to improve your quality sleep so you can focus better, be healthier and happier.

1. Get a better mattress

A good quality mattress can do a lot for your body. Good health mattresses are specially designed to improve your posture while you sleep which improves blood flow through the body and improves your breathing. A better mattress will also keep your body from aching so you can sleep much better on the same side for much longer and so you can awaken with an ache free body.

2. Create a steady sleep routine

You may not like the idea of a routine but routine sleeping can actually help you a lot if you struggle to fall asleep at night. When your body becomes used to sleeping at a certain time you will automatically start feeling tired around your usual sleep hours. Your body will become accustomed to sleeping at certain times and will know when to shut down and when to wake up.

3. Avoid certain drinks

Drinks like coffee, certain teas and sugary drinks are designed to energize you and keep you awake. It is important to avoid these sugary and caffeine loaded drinks 1-2 hours before you are thinking you will go to bed. You should try an alternative drink such as water, hot milk or unsweetened cacao when you are thirsty. Hot milk helps relax the body and has proven to be really effective if taken 30 minutes before bedtime.

4. Create a better sleep environment

Street noises and light can also affect your quality of sleep if you are a light sleeper. It may help to create a better sleeping environment. Your room should be dark and quiet when it is time for sleep. You can even try to play soft calm music or sleep sounds in your room to promote better sleeping or to tell your body that it is time to switch off.

5. Work out during the day

A good workout during the day can help you sleep much better since your body will be much more tired and you will be healthier. When you are healthier you can breathe easier, your blood flows better through your body and your body contains a lot less toxins which is great for promoting better sleep at night.

A better sleep not only makes you feel fresh and rejuvenated each day but it also has an effect on your overall physical and mental health. People who have a better night's sleep are going to be more active and in turn live a happier and healthier life.