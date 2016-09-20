FML gross premium rises to US$60, 6 million

FIRST Mutual Holdings’ (FML) gross premium written for the six months to June 2016 increased by one percent to US$60,6 million from US$60,2 million last year on the back of improved performance from the health, life assurance and pension business segments.

Consolidated rental income decreased by five percent from US$3,7 million in 2015 to US$3,5 million this year reflecting the current challenges faced by tenants.

The average rental per square metre decreased from US$7,3 last year to US$7 this year. The occupancy rate for the period was 72 percent compared to 77 percent in prior year.

“Operating profit before the outturn on the investment portfolio improved to US$4,9 million compared to prior period profit of US$1,9 million. This was largely due to the lower claims in the insurance business for the shareholder; US$900 000 reduction in administration expenses; and a US$900 000 reduction in the provision for credit losses,” said FML chairman, Oliver Mtasa.

The group incurred a net investment loss of US$300 000 for the period compared to a net investment loss of US$2,7 million last year. This was mainly as a result of the decrease in fair value losses on quoted equities relative to prior period; increased interest income from money market investments and held to maturity investment.

The group achieved an overall profit of US$2,6 million compared to US$400 000 last year. The total comprehensive income attributable to the equity holder of the parent company for the period was US$3,2 million from a loss of US$200 000 last year.

FML group chief executive officer, Douglas Hoto, said the group achieved an overall performance with a two percent growth in net premium earned from prior period and attained an overall profit for the period of US$2,6 million from a profit position of US$400 000.

“We expect little change in the difficult economic environment and this will demand greater resilience from the group as well as increased focus on customer service excellence, system efficiencies, cost containment and a prudent investment philosophy,” said Hoto.