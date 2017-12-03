Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium AWD…Classy, practical, drives well

GIVEN the relatively recent drama surrounding the Ford Kuga and its alleged propensity to cook itself, my week’s tenure of the top model in a newly-refreshed range took on added significance.

Even third parties wandering past the Kuga in a car park at the Cape Town round of the WRX World Championship couldn’t resist having something to say which is an awful shame as this really is a truly excellent SUV in virtually every respect.

Being diesel powered, I suspect the matter of self-ignition is confined to the combustion chambers anyway. And let me say at the outset that the 132kW/400Nm motor is a most pleasing companion, especially out on the open road where it’s all too easy to find the bright blue speedo pointer hovering around the 140 km/h mark with nary of a hint of disturbance to ruffle the cabin’s composure.

In Ford-speak, the Titanium badge means the test vehicle is stuffed full of goodies, not least Ford’s take on a dual-clutch transmission configuration dubbed PowerShift. With very few exceptions, the 6-speed box behaves impeccably. Shifts are quick and mostly imperceptible, slip is non-existent which is a boon in my hilly area and for those in a hurry, a Sport mode is in place along with paddle shifters to give the driver more control.

Just about the only time the shifts can misbehave is when the car is dawdling along in a traffic jam. Very occasionally, a snatched change occurs which suggests the electronic control unit gets itself in two minds but this is a small price to pay given the efficient and slick behaviour exhibited on the move. In this model, power is “intelligently” distributed to all four wheels which means energy goes where it is most effectively utilised.

If you were paying attention earlier on, you would have blinked at least twice at the very meaty 400Nm torque peak. This is a serious chunk of shove for a 2.0 motor and it manifests itself in the easy power delivery that marks out good diesel engines and makes a mockery of all the self-gratiating politicians who are trying to tax diesel powerplants into oblivion.

While Ford claims a combined fuel consumption of 5.4l/100km, the actual figure worked out at a mildly disappointing 8.1l/100km across a mix of urban and motorway driving.

If you really have to know, the all-out performance figures reveal 0-100 should be despatched in 10,4 seconds while maximum velocity should see the rather ornately styled speedo displaying a figure of around 196m/h. In the real world, these all-out figures are more relevant in terms of bragging rights but what is of greater relevance is that fact that the Kuga’s chassis is very nicely set up, notwithstanding that it sports a conventional MacPherson strut front end and a multi-link rear.

The fact of the matter is that Fords have always been at or near the front of the grid when it comes to ride and handling and the new Kuga model is no different. Despite sporting a fairly high ride height as is the wont of SUVs, this Ford resists roll very competently and absorbs bumps and lesser irregularities with aplomb despite being fitted with (very smart) 19-inch alloys swathed in low profile rubber.

Sure, there’s an underlying firmness at play but there’s always enough pliancy in reserve to keep occupants comfy. The electric steering is also very well judged in that it retains some feel and is responsive thanks to reasonably quick gearing.

Dynamic aids include ESP with traction control, roll stability control, hill launch assist, trailer stability function and all the usual braking aids. And on the passive safety front, the air bag count is huge with front, side and curtain bags in-situ along with a knee bag for the driver.

There’s a reassuringly solid feel to the rattle-free structure which makes for a pleasing ambience enhanced by decent suppression of wind and road noises.

So, the sensory values of the Kuga are decidedly positive and in this top Titanium trim spec, you can add tactility to the list of virtues as the interior sports more than its fair share of soft-touch surfacing as well as heavily-bolstered leather clad seating that’s not only supportive but comfortable to boot. The driver in particular is well accommodated with 10-way power adjustment of the command seat and other niceties include a leather wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob which falls very nicely to hand thanks to a raised position.

Those in the back are provided with folding trays and enjoy decent space provided courtesy of a rather flat folding seat, split 60:40 to enhance load volume which is acceptably generous (376l) even before extra space is liberated.

Personally, I am not a fan of Ford dashboards as I find them over-styled and rather ornate – there’s an element of the arcade entertainment console about them – but this latest Kuga claws back lost ground in my book by at last including a bigger(8-inch) central display screen complete with optional satnav and standard Ford SYNC 3 which in normal English means you have Bluetooth and voice control at your command.

A Sony audio system with nine speakers is on hand to massage occupants’ ears while two USB ports are provided along with an AUX port. Naturally, the interior climate can be tweaked courtesy of an efficient air con unit and all windows and external mirrors are powered. Further, the tailgate is controlled by the sweep of a foot and keyless entry/start is part of the standard package along with a reverse camera, auto levelling headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX mountings, privacy glass and more.

It should be obvious by now that the latest Kuga is an amazingly well-equipped vehicle, especially in Titanium guise, and it’s good to confirm that plenty of attention has been paid to an aspect that is dear to my heart – fit and finish. The test unit was painted in a sparkling metallic anthracite that superficially at least looked really good but which on closer inspection revealed rather more orange peel than is ideal.

Panel gaps are close and even, albeit that the gaps around the tailgate are wider than elsewhere, and trim detailing is nicely executed such that the Kuga succeeds in imparting a premium appearance.

This is a vehicle that drives really well, that offers lots of practical virtues, not least AWD, and is also exceptionally well kitted out. On paper, the asking price may look a little daunting but due regard must be made for the excellent standard spec. Right now, it has to be one of the best buys on the new car market but there’s no escaping the fact that recent events may have negatively influenced perceptions with a knock-on effect on re-sale values. So maybe that makes the new Kuga an even better near-new buy as well?