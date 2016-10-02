Ford launches driving skills for Life in Zimbabwe

FORD Driving Skills for Life, a free hands-on training programme, was on Saturday launched in Zimbabwe in order to provide drivers with the tools to stay safe behind the wheel and promote fuel-efficient driving techniques.

The programme was established in the United States in 2003 by the Ford Motor Company Fund and has been progressively rolled our around the world. During the year, Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa introduced it to several countries across the region, including Nigeria, Angola, Kenya and Uganda.

“We are delighted to be making Ford Driving Skills for Life available in Zimbabwe, in association with Ford dealer Duly Motors. Vehicles collisions are one of the leading causes of death in Africa and we believe that driver education and training is the most effective means of addressing the critical issue ,” said Bill Cornish the general manager for operations.

Ford Driving Skills for Life features some of the newest and most innovative tools and techniques to teach drivers to become safer and more aware, thus enabling them to make sound decisions behind the wheel.

Through theoretical training in a classroom environment, follow by hands-on driving instruction, participants gain valuable insight and experience in vehicle handling, hazard recognistion, as well as speed and space management, all of which accounts for more than 60 percent of crashes. In addition, they learn to importance of safety belt use for all vehicles occupants.

The curriculum also includes the special Drunk Driving Suit and Drunk Goggles, which emphasis the dangers of driving while impaired. Participants have the opportunity to wear these items to gain perspective on how being over the legal alcohol limit can slow movement, reduce coordination, blur vision and make tasks difficult.

“Additionally, the programme includes eco-friendly tips in order to reduce fuel consumption and minimize our impact on the environment. This is in line with Ford’s development of fuel efficient engine technologies, such as our multiple award-winning EcoBooat turbocharges petrol engine and the sophisticated Duratorq TDCi diesel units,” Cornish said.

The initial ‘Train the Trainer’ sessions were conducted at Donnybrook race track in Harare on Saturday by professional Ford Driving Skills for Life instructors from South Africa. Selected Duly Motors staff underwent extensive theoretical and practical training on all aspects of the course and as accredited DSFL instructors, will continue the programme in Zimbabwe.

