Ford Ranger, Everest Upgrades Include SYNC®3 with Navigation … and more

Ranger 3.2L Diesel XLT and Wildtrak derivatives now feature SYNC®3 with Navigation as standard

On Everest, SYNC® 3 with Navigation added on all Limited models

Enhanced capability with fitment of diff-lock as standard on selected Ranger and all Everest 4×2 and 4×4 models

THE Ford Ranger, is set to become an even more compelling choice with an upgrade to the standard specification levels of selected XLT and range-topping Wildtrak derivatives. The sophisticated Everest sport utility vehicle (SUV) receives several new features as part of the running changes to its line-up too.

“As one of Zimbabwe’s top-selling vehicles, both within the light commercial vehicle segment and overall vehicle sales environment, the Ranger is a trend-setter that continues to set new benchmarks,” says Tracey Delate, General Manager, Marketing – Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

“The new features added to the range, specifically SYNC®3 with Navigation on the top-spec models, enhance this reputation even further while significantly improving driving convenience, safety and comfort,” she adds. “This is echoed in the superb Everest range that is now ever better suited to its role as a practical seven-seat family SUV.”

Ford’s latest-generation SYNC®3 with Navigation infotainment system makes its debut in the Ranger XLT and Wildtrak models, and in the Everest Limited models. This incorporates all the benefits of the innovative SYNC®3 system introduced last year, with the addition of a comprehensive suite of integrated navigation functions accessible via the 8-inch touch screen and a wide range of voice commands.

Off-road capability has been enhanced with the factory-fitted rear differential lock now included as standard fitment on the Everest 4×2 models, as well as on selected Ranger XLT and Wildtrak derivatives. The electronically operated diff lock ensures rear-wheel traction is maximised when tackling uneven terrain.

In line with its positioning as a safe and practical family vehicle, ISOFIX child seat mounting points are provided for the outer middle-row seats on all Everest models.

SYNC®3 with Navigation

Ford’s SYNC®3 with Navigation infotainment system boasts fully featured embedded navigation, along with all the benefits of SYNC®3’s faster performing, brighter eight-inch colour touch screen that offers clearer icons and convenient multi-touch gestures (such as swipe, slide, scroll and pinch-to-zoom), plus voice recognition that uses simple, real-world voice commands.

All SYNC®3 with Navigation systems sold in Zimbabwe have access to more than 20 country maps including: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. More than 3.6-million kilometres of road and 869 000 POIs are listed.

Another fantastic innovation is the inclusion of Tracks4Africa, allowing Ford Ranger and Everest owners to take advantage of the unique mapping created from the collective travel experience of the Tracks4Africa travelling community.

All models equipped with SYNC®3 with Navigation in Zimbabwe receive free annual map updates for a period of five years. Additionally, text and voice guidance are available in a multitude of languages, comprising Afrikaans, Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Zulu.

Aside from the addition of navigation, SYNC®3 also offers the benefits of smartphone integration provided through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which transforms the phone’s connectivity with the car. Licenses for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still being finalised for official release in the collective Middle East and Africa region, and therefore will be introduced as they become available in market.

To keep the system up to date, periodic over-the-air software updates for SYNC®3 can be downloaded via Wi-Fi, once it is set up on a trusted wireless network.