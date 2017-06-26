Former RBZ governor to chair SEZ board

FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono has been appointed to chair the Special Economic Zones board, marking his comeback to public office since he left the apex bank in 2013.

Gono will be deputised by a lawyer, Sithandile Ngwenya and nine other board members who include former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Busisa Moyo, Godfrey Chanakira, Ozias Machaya Hove, Erasmus Gapara, Constance Zhanje, Edwin Zvandasara, Christopher Dube, Mary Chiwenga and Thando Madzvamuse.

The board, appointed by Minister of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, Obert Mpofu, is expected to spearhead the development of special economic zones seen as crucial to courting investors.

Government has earmarked Victoria Falls, Harare’s Sunway City, Bulawayo, Mutare and Lupane for the SEZ development. – The Source