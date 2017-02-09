By Nigel Gambanga

POTRAZ chairman Ozias Bvute addresses a Parliamentary Committee POTRAZ, Zimbabwe’s telecommunications regulator has been working on a framework that will govern how various promotions from the country’s mobile network operators are run and now the framework is almost complete. This information was shared by the Chairman of POTRAZ, Ozias Bvute in a hearing with the […]

Framework to govern suspended promos from Zimbabwe’s operators almost done – POTRAZ

