Francis Nyambiri leaves Pearl Properties

PEARL Properties managing director Francis Nyambiri has left the company.

According, to Pearl Properties chairman Elisha Moyo, Nyambiri who has been the company’s managing director since 2007 left the organisation last week on Monday.

“The chairman of the Pearl Properties Limited board wishes to advise that Mr Francis Nyambiri has left the employ of Pearl Properties with effect from 10 October. He leaves the company to pursue other interest,” the company said in a notice to shareholders.

Pearl Properties general manager for property services Christopher Kudakwashe Manyowa is now the acting managing director.

“Manyowa is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years’ experience in property management formulation and management of projects, valuation, property investment analysis including acquisition and disposal of properties,” said Pearl Properties.

He holds a BSs Rural and Urban Planning Honours degree as well as a Master’s degree in Business Administration, both from the University of Zimbabwe.