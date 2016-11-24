Fraudsters  fleece teachers

FRAUDSTERS purporting to be education officials are on the prowl, swindling teachers facing disciplinary action by promising to help deal with their cases.

The Financial Gazette can report that the fraudsters are working in cahoots with some unscrupulous Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials; demanding payments of between US$150 and US$500 to help the teachers in their impending disciplinary cases.

Desperate to stay in employment, some unsuspecting teachers end up sacrificing the little they are earning to save their jobs.

With government having frozen salaries of teachers who were absent from their stations when a public service staff audit was conducted early this year still fresh in the minds of many teachers, the victims are easily being hoodwinked into parting with their hard-earned salaries.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president, Takafira Zhou, confirmed the unscrupulous behaviour by some ministry officials.

“Fleecing of teachers by dubious people working in cahoots with ministry officials is widespread. We engaged police and Econet in trying to apprehend them, but to no avail. The group seems to have some sophistry. We have since written to provincial directors and the permanent secretary, but the trend continues unabated,” said Zhou,

“In one case where a teacher put money in a traceable account to assist unmasking the fraudsters, she ended up facing charges for extortion and our lawyers are currently defending her.”

Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister, Paul Mavima, said he was not aware of the development but indicated that this was unacceptable.

“This is a clear indication of a violation of professional standards from both the teachers and the Ministry officials perpetrating the offences. It is a serious case of corruption and bribery which should be effectively dealt with because we have zero tolerance to corruption. Everyone who has knowledge about the scandal, but not taking action, will have to explain why they are not acting,” said Mavima.

Officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said ministry officials were either descending on the hapless teachers or sending swindlers armed with the victims’ confidential files with their pending cases to make everything appear believable.

The syndicate is also alleged to be compromising provincial directors, district education officers and headmasters who all work hand-in-glove with the fraudsters to con teachers.

Teachers in Zimbabwe on average earn US$450 a month, a far cry from the poverty datum line, which stands at about US$600.

Teachers who opened up to this publication revealed that some of the cases would be so trivial that they would not warrant any serious disciplinary action.

A teacher stationed at one school in the city said he paid US$150 to three men who called and asked to meet him in the central business district where they told him of a misconduct charge he was facing and the most likely consequence.

“I paid the money a few days later after pleading with them. I realised that I had been duped when I read Statutory Instrument (SI) 1 of 2000 which lays out how misconduct cases should be handled. Efforts to try to locate them using the telephone numbers they gave me proved futile as they were no longer in use,” said the teacher.

According to S1 of 2000, if a civil servant is facing a misconduct charge, a disciplinary authority which can be the Public Service Commission, or any designated authority, shall conduct investigations.

If the investigation reveals that indeed an act of misconduct was committed, the disciplinary authority informs the civil servant in writing of the nature of the allegation against him/her.

The civil servant is then asked to submit a written reply to the allegation within 14 days.

The member can also be furnished with or have sight of any documentary evidence supporting the allegation of misconduct.

Where the disciplinary authority determines that a member is guilty of misconduct, it proceeds to determine the penalty to be imposed on the member.

What appears to be taking place on the ground is that, instead of carrying out investigations that would provide evidence for the disciplinary hearing to take place, the officials are threatening members in a bid to line their pockets.