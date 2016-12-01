Fresh turmoil hits ZANU-PF

ZANU-PF factions are squabbling over a proposal from five provinces to re-admit members who were expelled from the party as well as rescinding the suspensions of those cadres who were sidelined from party activities for hobnobbing with former vice president Joice Mujuru, the Financial Gazette can exclusively report.

Since the party’s December 2014 congress, a total of 201 members have been suspended and 14 expelled from ZANU-PF for supporting Mujuru, who was fired from the ruling party and government for undermining President Robert Mugabe’s authority.

Mujuru has since formed an opposition political party called the Zimbabwe People First, which is currently mobilising support ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

So far, ZANU-PF has re-admitted only seven of the 50 members who filed appeals with the party’s National Appeals Committee (NAC), chaired by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, while the remaining cadres await their fate.

Among those who were either re-admitted into the party or had their suspensions lifted are heavyweights namely Nicholas Goche, Webster Shamu (pictured), Francis Nhema, Flora Buka, Jason Machaya, Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Fred Moyo, who were counted among Mujuru’s acolytes.

Mujuru had fought a long, bruising battle with Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed President Mugabe, who has been at the helm of ZANU-PF and government since the fall of the colonial regime in April 1980.

Her presidential bid collapsed like a deck of cards in 2014 when she, along with her key backers, was dismissed from the ruling party for allegedly attempting a failed palace coup on the incumbent.

But as the party prepares for its national people’s conference to be held in Masvingo next week, Harare, Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South provinces have recommended that ZANU-PF should pardon members it suspended and expelled after the 2014 congress.

One of the factions in the ruling party, Team Lacoste, has immediately raised the red flag, saying the list of beneficiaries of the amnesty did not include vocal members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA)’s national executive who are allies of Mnangagwa who replaced Mujuru as Vice President in 2014.

On top of the list of Mnangagwa̓s allies is ZNLWVA chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa, and other members of his executive, among them Douglas Mahiya and Victor Matemadanda, who were dismissed from ZANU-PF sometime this year for insubordination.

Also conspicuous by their absence from the proposed pardon are former provincial chairmen for Mashonaland East, Masvingo and Midlands, namely Joel Biggie Matiza, Ezra Chadzamira and Kizito Chivamba, as well as former youth leader Pupurai Togarepi and other provincial youth chairmen, who were known for their closeness to Mnangagwa.

Team Lacoste is thus alleging that their rivals in Generation 40 (G40) are attempting to beef up their faction ahead of the 2018 general elections, by integrating into the party individuals who had fought alongside Mujuru, to derail Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions.