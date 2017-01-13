From indigenisation to empowerment

“THERE is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, more dangerous to manage than the creation of a new system. The innovator has the enmity of all who profit by the preservation of the old system and only lukewarm defenders by those who would gain by the new system.” — Niccolo Machiavelli.

In his visit to South Africa in the 1990s, the late Lee Kuan Yew, the Singaporean leader who turned a poor tiny war-ravaged outpost into a world class economic giant, could not have put it any better.

He told an investment conference in South Africa that the responsibility of reconciling long-term economic need with short-term expectations lay with African leadership.

It is their responsibility to “resolve contradictions between the aspirations of their people and the realities of the economy. They have to settle on a formula, which gives enough relief to many who feel they have been dispossessed — but will not cause serious damage to the competitiveness of the economy.”

In Zimbabwe, the ruling ZANU-PF party seems to have focused on satisfying short-term populist needs of the people at the expense of competitiveness of the economy. This has caused irreversible damage to a robust and viable economic base inherited from the late Ian Smith’s government.

In the ruling elite’s hurry to ensure political relevance and entrench their rule, they have exploited patronage, a cancer that has prevented the economy from achieving the values of the liberation struggle that sought to establish social justice in an equitable manner and thus create access for the majority of the people to meaningful economic opportunity and ownership of assets thereby broadening the distribution of wealth.

Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle was about political and economic rights. During colonialism, the majority of our citizens were excluded from politics and were marginalised from the economy by law. All they could provide to the economy was cheap labour and taxes. No wonder why it then became necessary, after independence, to reverse the status quo.

There is therefore nothing inherently evil or sinister about indigenisation or empowerment laws. However, in my opinion, the term indigenisation is misleading and limiting. What we need is broad-based economic and social empowerment so that the majority can meaningfully participate in the creation of own unencumbered wealth and not be limited as mere workers and taxpayers as was the case during colonialism.

In addition, in order for meaningful and sustainable change, the term empowerment must be defined in the broadest sense of the word to include social empowerment and welfare. A holistic approach is therefore necessary so that we, as a country, can maximise on our human capital potential.

It must also not be the responsibility of politicians to empower citizens, but the responsibility of democratic inclusive public institutions to empower all citizens, who must rise only through ambition and diligent study. The government must therefore merely facilitate or create an environment where there are no political barriers to the economic emancipation of the majority.

It is also a fact that any society cannot be fully empowered without unhindered access to information, the freedom to speak their mind without fear and the freedom to associate with whomever they want wherever they want to discuss whatever they want. Empowerment can therefore not only be about the ownership of economic assets, but must include basic human rights. Only then can we say we are a fully empowered society that can live to its full potential.

The sad reality is that oppressive regimes have no incentive to fully empower their citizens because when empowered, citizens are most likely to demand better governance. In other words, all oppressive regimes know that by fully empowering their citizens and creating a vibrant middle class, they are in fact planting seeds of their own ultimate demise.

Nothing can prove this fact more that the observations by Ken Yamatomo, a regular writer and researcher on Zimbabwean issues that “ the most remarkable thing about these Zimbabweans, especially the ones that operate largely outside Zimbabwe, is that they all left Zimbabwe at one point or another running away from outright persecution and harassment from their leaders, who are supposed to serve them, largely through the use of State machinery, intimidation by leaders who are supposed to nurture them, denial of opportunities by leaders who are supposed to avail them and destruction of opportunities by leaders who are supposed to provide them.”

Predatory States do not like a successful indigenous apolitical business class, nor do they desire a vibrant empowered middle class and will do their best to limit it.

Our politicians want to be the gatekeepers to economic opportunity and ensure that only the loyal party cronies get access to economic opportunities and thus insulate their interests from a non-political wealthy bourgeois class. Patronage and corruption become the medicine that ensures political survival.

If we are to create the Zimbabwe we want, where all can have access to opportunity without hindrance from government or the need to be politically connected, it is necessary that we redefine what true empowerment is and build the necessary inclusive economic, political and social institutions that allow all Zimbabweans to participate in rebuilding our economy.

We in Zimbabwe should learn from the South African Black Economic Empowerment model.

Firstly, you cannot force business partnerships or empowerment.

Secondly, empowerment must never be a apolitically-driven process, but must rather be market-driven to create sustainable change.

Thirdly, the empowerment agenda must include more than the ownership of economic assets. It must involve the creation of an enabling environment for citizens to pursue their ambition in any form or shape, without limitation. It must also create unhindered access to information so that citizens can make informed choices. That is the Zimbabwe we want.

Yamotomo is again correct in his observations when he says: “If Zimbabwe’s economy had decent stewards with a modicum of vision, Zimbabwe’s economy would have been the third largest economy in Africa, or better, because it had a good head start. It could easily have been the Singapore or South Korea of Africa. President Mugabe and his government should have incubated, nurtured, supported and helped fund, right from 1980, many competent business entrepreneurs to set up businesses that would have developed strength at home, and rapidly grown into the southern and eastern African region. If this had happened, Zimbabwe would today have been a US$100 billion economy at the very least, and instead of its citizens flowing in all directions running away from home, Zimbabwe would have been a magnet of immigrants dashing into the small country for opportunities.”

The results of empowerment are characterised by a vibrant, healthy, confident, creative, responsible and rapidly developing society. Instead, we have a society characterised by regression, poverty, high unemployment, sickness and unproductiveness. That has to change.

Vince Musewe is an independent economist and author. You may contact him on vtmusewe@gmail.com