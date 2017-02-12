Gareth Bale back in training

…boss Zinedine Zidane expects return in a month

WALES’ Gareth Bale has returned to training with Real Madrid.

Boss Zinedine Zidane says he expects Bale to return to match action within a month, meaning Bale should be fit for Wales’ World Cup qualifier with the Republic of Ireland on 24 March.

The 27-year-old has been out since November after having surgery to repair ankle tendon damage suffered during a Champions League tie against Sporting.

“First day back on the training pitch with the boys,” he posted.

Can’t wait to be back in action now,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He’s fine. He’s working very well and looks determined,” Zidane said.

The French manager did not give an exact date as to when Bale might return, but hopes the Welshman will be available in time for the second leg of Madrid’s Champions League tie with Napoli on 7 March.

“I hope that Bale is back with us before the return leg against Napoli,” he said. “He still has to return to team training, which is the most important thing,” he said of the club’s record signing.

Wales boss Chris Coleman has already indicated that he expects Bale to be fit for the next international break. bbc.com