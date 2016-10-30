Gareth Bale signs new Real Madrid contract until 2022

October 30, 2016
Gareth Bale signs new Real Madrid contract until 2022
Gareth Bale will be at Real Madrid for the next six years.

REAL Madrid have received a welcome boost wit the news that Gareth Bale has agreed a new contract which keeps him tied to the club until June 2022.

The 27-year-old Welshman has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, bagging four goals and providing one assist.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Real Madrid C. F. and Gareth Bale have agreed an extension to the player’s contract, keeping him at the club until the 30th of June 2022.

“Tomorrow, Monday at 1:30pm, Gareth Bale will appear at a press conference in the media room at the Santiago Bernabéu.”

Bale joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record fee of €100 million. kickoff.com

