Gareth Bale signs new Real Madrid contract until 2022

REAL Madrid have received a welcome boost wit the news that Gareth Bale has agreed a new contract which keeps him tied to the club until June 2022.

The 27-year-old Welshman has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, bagging four goals and providing one assist.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Real Madrid C. F. and Gareth Bale have agreed an extension to the player’s contract, keeping him at the club until the 30th of June 2022.

“Tomorrow, Monday at 1:30pm, Gareth Bale will appear at a press conference in the media room at the Santiago Bernabéu.”

Bale joined Los Blancos on a six-year deal from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record fee of €100 million. kickoff.com