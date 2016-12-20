By Batsirai Chikadaya

On Monday 12 December 2016, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe decreased all local banks cash withdrawal charges with immediate effect to 1% for ATM withdrawals and 1.25% for Over-the-Counter withdrawals. According to the RBZ, the new charges are part of its financial inclusion drive which allows previously disadvantaged and low-income segments of society access to affordable financial services. So with […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Getting cash from the bank is now cheaper than EcoCash, Telecash or OneWallet cash-outs

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed