Giroud’s late equalizer snatches point for Arsenal at Manchester United

OLIVIER Giroud scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester United despite being outplayed in a disappointing Premier League match between two English heavyweights on Saturday.

In a rare attack by the visitors, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reached the byline and crossed for his fellow substitute to head home at the far post.

Juan Mata’s 68th-minute goal put United ahead, the Spain playmaker meeting a right-wing cut-back by Ander Herrera with a low, first-time shot into the corner.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger‘s winless run in competitive meetings with rival coach Jose Mourinho extended to 14 matches, but the Frenchman will probably not be too concerned with that after seeing his side escape with a point.

It was a flat and all-too-familiar performance by Arsenal at Old Trafford. The Gunnershave not won at United in the league since September 2006 and they barely created a chance until Giroud’s goal.

Mourinho had been heading for his most important victory since arriving at United in the offseason, coming at a time when some have started to doubt his suitability to the job after the team’s erratic start to the season.