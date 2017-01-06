Glo CAF Awards 2016: Riyad Mahrez crowned African Player of the year

Sport
January 6, 2017
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez wins 2016 African player of the Year award.

MAMELODI Sundowns were the big winners at the glitzy 2016 Glo-CAF Awards held in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday evening.

Whilst the African Player of the Year award, purported to be the most coveted of the evening, went to Riyad Mahrez it was Sundowns who were best represented amongst the winners.

The club scooped the Club of the Year award whilst coach Pitso Mosimane was acknowledged as the continent’s best mentor in 2016 and Denis Onyango walked away with the award for the best African player based in Africa.  Khama Billiat was second behind Onyango.

The Brazilians gloveman grabbed hold of the award ahead of Billiat, who came in second ahead of fellow nominee Rainford Kalaba. kickoff.com

Full list of Glo-CAF Award winners:

African Player of the Year
Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa
Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent
Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year
Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year
Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year
Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year
Nigeria

Referee of the Year
Bakary Papa GASSAMA

