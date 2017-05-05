Godfrey Chidyausiku dies

FORMER Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku died in South Africa yesterday where he had gone to seek urgent medical attention.

He was 70.

Family spokesperson, Maria Chogugudza, who is his sister, confirmed his death.

“It is true. He passed on in South Africa. He suffered from diabetes for a long time and had to be rushed to South Africa last week after his condition suddenly deteriorated. He was diagnosed with a liver problem which took his life,” she said.

Chidyausiku was born in Domboshawa in 1947.

He attended Mutake School at Makumbi Mission, and then St Ignatius College in Chishawasha.

He attended the University of Rhodesia from 1968 to 1972 where he read law before going into private legal practice.

During the 1974 general election, he won the Harari African Roll constituency as an independent candidate but acting in opposition to the government of Ian Smith. He, however, did not contest in the 1977 elections.

In the country’s first majority rule general elections in 1980, Chidyausiku was one of the 14 Mashonaland East Senate nominees.

He was deputy minister of local government and housing from 1980 to 1982 before being appointed as attorney-general in 1982.

He later became a High Court judge.

He also served as chair of the Constitutional Convention charged with drafting a new constitution for Zimbabwe in the year 2000, which the electorate rejected through a referendum.

After the forced resignation of Anthony Gubbay in 2001, under pressure from government over the questionable land reform programme, Chidyausiku was promoted to the position of Chief Justice, a position he held until his retirement in March this year.

