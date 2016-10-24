Gold exports rise as trade deficit narrows 13 percent in nine months to September

LATEST data from Zimbabwe national statistics agency (Zimstat) shows a 2,75 percent increase in exports in the nine months to September mainly on the back of a strong growth in gold outflows.

In the period, gold exports rose nearly 35 percent to US$596,5 million from US$442,31 million in the comparative period mainly on the back of firming prices and efforts by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to get more gold from artisanal miners.

However the growth in the gold figures could be much lower as the comparative figures from last year show that the country only exported gold worth US$1 which is highly unlikely. The figures were never updated. Zimstat director-general Mutasa Dzinotizei could not be reached for comment on the error as he was said to be out of town.

Exports in the period grew 2,75 percent to US$1,76 billion from US$1,71 billion last year.

Imports on the other hand were down 6,44 percent to US$3,77 billion from US$4,03 billion in the corresponding year ago period reflecting a sluggish demand for basic materials amid the continued slowdown of key sectors in the economy. Other factors which contributed to the drop include weakness in the South African rand, subdued international oil prices and challenges in the external payment systems.

Some of the imports in the period included frozen jack and horse mackrel at US$8,4 million, dried fresh water fish at US$5,58 million, sausage casings US$1,97 million, apples US$3,49 million, wheat US$70,2 million, maize US$206,3 million, crude soya bean oil US$83,64 million, electricity US$112,5 million, unleaded petrol US$301,2 million and diesel US$575,1 million.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, a combination of foreign currency management measures, including the prioritization of imports and restrictions on selected imports by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in July 2016, as well as the effects of a stronger US$ on the country’s terms of trade are expected to lead to a 0,9 percent decline in the import bill in 2016.

The trade deficit for the period was at US2,01 billion, 13,24 percent narrower than the US$2,32 billion reported last year.

On a month to month basis, imports were down a marginal 0,27 percent to US$443,8 million from US$445 million in August. Exports were up 25 percent to US$253,92 million from US$203,06 million in August. FinX