Golden Arrows unsure of Kudakwashe Mahachi return

GOLDEN Arrows CEO Gordon Masondo is unsure if Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi will be at the club next season.

Mahachi returned to Arrows at the beginning of 2016/17 from Mamelodi Sundowns, having somehow made the same switch from The Brazilians outside the transfer window in 2015.

Mahachi’s contractual situation remains unclear, with the player currently away from Durban on international duty with the Warriors along with Danny Phiri and Knox Mutizwa.

“Mahachi is currently on national duty,” Masondo tells KickOff.com.

“They were called to their national team together with Phiri and Mutizwa. But we’ll see when he returns because he is also still busy with his own stuff at the moment.

“We really don’t know at this stage if he is staying or he is leaving.”

Asked about the length of Mahachi’s contract with Abafana Bes’thende, Masondo was reluctant to comment.

“Let me not say anything right now.”

The 23-year-old attacker has attracted interest in the past from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. – KickOff.com