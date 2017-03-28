Goodbye? Adele says she may never tour again

SHE may have sold tens of millions of albums and filled arenas around the world, but Adele says she may never tour again.
The British singer told fans at a concert in Auckland that she was not good at touring – and even admitted she feels “vulnerable” on stage, according to the New Zealand Herald.
Her performance Down Under was the final international gig of her epic 15-month world tour.
She will next be on stage in London for four sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium from 28 June to 2 July which have been described as “The Finale”.
The 28-year-old told her fans in New Zealand: “Touring isn’t something I’m good at. Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.
“I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”
Adele reportedly burst into tears as she described her latest tour as “the greatest accomplishment in her career” – and said it changed her life.
Her Auckland show on Sunday was outdoors, and she sang through torrential rain. Although she donned a plastic poncho, photographs show her dress was drenched.
“Just spent two hours in hair and make-up for nothing,” she joked.
The Grammy award-winning artist will certainly be able to keep herself busy if she decides to leave her touring days behind.
She recently confirmed she has married her long-term partner Simon Konecki – and their son, Angelo, is now four years old. –news.sky.com