By Rufaro Madamombe

Google recently launched a new certification called Mobile Web Specialist. The certification will allow people who are either learning web development or already established to gain an accreditation certificate from Google by taking the required exam. Anyone with the necessary knowledge, hardware and US$99 can take the Mobile Web Specialist certification exam as it is […]

Google launches Mobile Web Specialist certification – an option for web devs to gain more credibility

