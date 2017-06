By Rufaro Madamombe

Google recently announced that it will stop scanning it’s Gmail user’s emails in order to provide them with more personalized adverts. Gmail, started to do this back in 2014 so that they could provide personalized product features, such as customised search results, tailored advertising and spam and malware detection. Another reason was that the company was […]

Google will stop scanning your emails for you to get targeted ads

