Gorden Kaye: Star who played Rene in Allo Allo! dies aged 75

GORDEN Kaye – the star of long-running World War II sitcom Allo Allo! – has died, aged 75.

Kaye starred as Rene Artois in all 84 episodes of the BBC series, which ran between 1982 and 1992, and returned for a one-off special in 2007.

He also appeared in more than 1,000 performances of the stage version of the comedy, which was set in a cafe in Nazi-occupied France.

Kaye’s cafe owner and reluctant resistance figure became a much-loved comedy character.

In the show, he risked his life to aid the French resistance and stay clear of occupying Germans, while fending off suspicion from his wife Edith, played by Carmen Silvera.

A long-running joke had Rene hiding a painting called The Fallen Madonna With The Big Boobies, inside a sausage.

Kaye with Allo Allo! co-star Carmen Silvera at the BAFTAs in 1986

Former co-star Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette Carte-Blanche in the show, said it was a privilege to work alongside Kaye.

She told Sky News: “He was just an amazing actor, and he brought Rene to life and it was a privilege to have worked with him for 10 years.

“I think when you’re working with people… they become part of your family, and I learnt so much from him, I learnt all of his little nuances when he was performing, the way he worked the camera, when we did stage together.

“I learnt so much from him so I will be very grateful to Gordon. It was just such a shock to hear that he passed away.”

Shane Allen, the controller of BBC comedy commissioning, paid tribute to “a terrific comic actor whose signature role, Rene Artois, earned his place in the comedy hall of fame”.

“He was instrumental in making ‘Allo ‘Allo such a long-running and well-loved series,” he said. “His work lives on and thoughts are with friends and loved ones at this sad time.”