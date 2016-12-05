Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane has died

GOSPEL singer Sfiso Ncwane died in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

A family spokesperson confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Sfiso had been rushed to hospital on Sunday night.

“His wife called the paramedics. He was feeling weak and he was admitted to hospital at 7.30pm,” said Sipho Makhabane.

The gospel star died less than 24 hours later.

“His family [is travelling] from KwaZulu-Natal to Joburg at the moment. Everyone is in shock,” Makhabane said.

Ncwane produced award-winning hits including Phakama Nkosi yeZulu and Kulungile Baba. He won record of the year at the 2013 South African Music Awards.

The singer made headlines last year after he bought his pastor a R1.9-million Mercedes-Benz.

The Kulungile Baba hitmaker said Pastor Anosike had “saved his life through prayer” and he felt he had to repay him.

It was later reported that he was struggling to make the payments.

Reports of the singer’s death hit social media after Twitter user Mmatona Ntuane broke the news. Her social media profiles say she works for the KwaZulu-Natal department of health. www.timeslive.co.za