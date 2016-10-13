Goverment in multi-million dollar tollgates project

GOVERNMENT is set to spend millions of dollars in constructing state-of-the-art tollgate plazas to replace the makeshift structures that are currently being used at some tolling points around the country.

The State Procurement Board has since published tenders for the construction of five of the tollgates.

According to the Government Gazette of September 19, contractors are being invited to bid for the various construction works whose scope include the construction of civil works, the construction of structural steel canopy, the construction of administration building, the erection and installation of toll booths, the erection and installation of diesel and water tanks as well as electrical works.

The five toll gates, whose construction the government is inviting private contractors, include the one on the 261-km peg along the Mutare-Masvingo highway; the one on the 112-km peg along Harare-Bindura-Mt Darwin road; another one on the 155-km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road; one on the 71-km peg along the Ngundu Tanganda road; as well as the one to be set up on the 17-km peg along the Chivhu-Nyazura road.