By Nigel Gambanga

Econet’s US$130 million rights issue which was recently approved by its shareholder has attracted the attention of the government and could result in the revision of a shareholding arrangement that has allowed a chunk of the operator’s shares to reside outside Zimbabwe. In a recent hearing with the parliamentary committee on ICT, the Minister of ICT, Supa […]

Government considering bringing Econet shareholding back to Zimbabwe following rights issue controversy – Mandiwanzira

