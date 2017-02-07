Government considering bringing Econet shareholding back to Zimbabwe following rights issue controversy – Mandiwanzira

0
Tech
February 7, 2017
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2017/02/government-considering-bringing-econet-shareholding-back-zimbabwe-following-rights-issue-controversy-mandiwanzira/ target=_blank >Government considering bringing Econet shareholding back to Zimbabwe following rights issue controversy – Mandiwanzira</a>
By

By Nigel Gambanga

Econet’s US$130 million rights issue which was recently approved by its shareholder has attracted the attention of the government and could result in the revision of a shareholding arrangement that has allowed a chunk of the operator’s shares to reside outside Zimbabwe. In a recent hearing with the parliamentary committee on ICT, the Minister of ICT, Supa […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Government considering bringing Econet shareholding back to Zimbabwe following rights issue controversy – Mandiwanzira

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostGovernment considering bringing Econet shareholding back to Zimbabwe following rights issue controversy – Mandiwanzira
Older PostGovernment considering bringing Econet shareholding back to Zimbabwe following rights issue controversy – Mandiwanzira

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Which network provides the best service?