Government engages ZimAlloys

GOVERNMENT has begun engaging ZimAlloys to come up with an agreement for the release of its chrome fields to the State.

If an agreement is reached, the chrome fields, which will be ceded to government, will be given to small scale miners, according to Mines and Mining Development Minister, Walter Chidhakwa.

ZimAlloys, together with Zimasco, are two of the country’s major holders of chrome claims in the country.

Zimasco is said to have released over 30 000 hectares of chrome fields to the State after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development last year.

In the past few years, government had been talking to the two firms, whose holdings are estimated to be over 80 percent of the proven chrome resource, to cede half of their claims to the State, which intends to re-organise the sub-sector to accommodate small scale players.

While agreements have been reached with Zimasco, ZimAlloys had refused to surrender some of its mining claims, leading government to initiate negotiations, Chidhakwa said at a recent mining conference.

“We can get ZimAlloys to the table,” Chidhakwa said.

“There are things taking place behind the scenes. I am grateful to Zimasco who gave us 36 000 hectares. We will be giving them to small scale players. The prices (of chrome) have been improving. We will be giving more permits to export,” the minister added.

Government has been reviewing the mining sector in the past few years with a view to make sure that proceeds from mineral resources benefit the country.

Late last year, large swathes of gold and platinum mining fields across the country were reserved from prospecting and pegging.

Under the Mines Act, government can reserve certain areas from prospecting for various reasons, such as keeping land for future urban development, protecting national parks and setting it aside for agricultural purposes, according to mineral law expert, Mutuso Dhliwayo, director at the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association.

Certain parts of land in the Mazoe areas were reserved for the future expansion of Harare.

According to a reservation notice issued by Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga in the government gazette of September 30, 2016, several parts of the claims that had been reserved have had fresh mineral discoveries recently.

These included the Gatche Gatche area where gold and platinum deposits were discovered in May.

“It is hereby notified that the secretary of Mines and Mining Development, having assumed the powers of the Mining Commissioner…reserved the area described hereunder against prospecting and pegging,” the notice said, referring to several claims.

After the discoveries at Gatshe Gatshe, government declared the area off bounds for private investors.

It said it would lead the exploitation of the gold, which was discovered at the confluence of Gatshe Gatshe River and Lake Kariba.

Under new policies issued recently, and in the Mines Amendment Bill which is currently before Parliament, riverbed mining would solely be the responsibility of the State in order to protect delicate fauna and flora.

Private investors intending to undertake mining operations on riverbeds will have to form joint ventures with government if the Mines Bill passes.

Private sector players that have gone into riverbed mining have been accused of concentrating on generating revenues and profits at the expense of safeguarding the environment.

Mining methods deployed during riverbed mining, mostly during alluvial gold extraction, have left extensive environmental damage as toxic chemicals such as mercury are used.

Some miners leave dangerous waste flowing downstream of rivers, exposing communities, wildlife and livestock to health risks.

