Government halts construction work at Karoi school

KAROI — Government has stopped the construction of boarding school facilities at Chiedza Secondary School because the project had not been approved by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

While the project had been approved by the local council, the School Development Association (SDA) had failed to notify their principals at the Education Ministry before construction work started.

It was during a visit by district schools inspectors on November 21, 2016 that the cat was let out of the bag. By then construction work on the dormitories had reached roof level.

“As there was no approval from Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for your school to construct a boarding school, you are by the way of this communication duly instructed as head of the school to ensure that the construction of that boarding school has stopped with immediate effect until further notice,” wrote the ministry in a letter dated August 31, 2016.

Provincial education director, Sylvester Mashayamombe, said issues concerning schools should be communicated to relevant stakeholders.

In this case, he said the Education Ministry has its own models for boarding schools, which must be followed.

“We are not against any development, but should we allow haphazard buildings without ministry input?” he asked.

The decision has enraged the school, which was established in 2007 and has an enrolment of 1 036 students.

A loan to the tune of US$135 000 had been secured from a local bank to help build the boarding facilities that were to accommodate 300 students.

“This is our project as parents and we are working well with Karoi Town Council as the local authority, so where did we go wrong?” queried SDA committee chairman, Nicholas Marenje.

Acting council secretary, Wellington Mutikani, is, however, confident that a solution to the hiatus would be found.

“As council we are going to deliberate on the Chiedza boarding school so that we move forward,” said Mutikani.

