Government moves to set up Procurement Regulatory Authority

IN order to close loopholes that facilitated corrupt activities in procurement of goods and services at the State Procurement Board, government has gazetted the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Bill, which will abolish the board and set up a new body, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ).

The Bill gazetted last Friday sets out the procedures to be followed and the steps to be taken in procurement to ensure fairness, transparency and honesty. As such the main function of the PRAZ would be to supervise public procurement proceedings, advise procuring entities and maintain databases on procurement.

Procuring entities within government will be prohibited from engaging in procurement above a value prescribed in the regulations, unless they have received written authorisation from PRAZ.

Under the Bill, accounting officers and other officials of procuring entities are also prohibited from complying with illegal instructions given to them by their superiors.

“If they think an instruction is illegal they will have to tell the person who gave them the instruction, in writing, why they think it is illegal, if despite this the person orders them to comply with it they will have to do so, but will report the matter to the Minister of Finance and the auditor-general and in certain cases, to the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet,” the Bill said.

To ensure transparency, the authority would annually report to both Houses of Parliament on its activities and the functioning of the public procurement system.

The Bill also opens up procurement to all bidders regardless of nationality so long as they meet specified ethical and legal standards, but favour would be accorded Zimbabwean suppliers, so long as the domestic preference is stated in the bidding documents and is permitted by regulations or by circulars issued by the authority. FinX