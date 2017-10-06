Government proposes $104 million election budget

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Patrick Chinamasa, is proposing to set aside $104 million for harmonised elections due next year, far less than the $274 million required by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to run the elections.

In a draft proposal for the 2018 national budget seen by The Financial Gazette, Chinamasa indicates that just over $100 million will be set aside for the poll.

Although a few of the budget commitments will be taken care of in the current budget, there will still be a huge shortfall next year under the proposed financial plan for next year’s elections.

“The 2018 budget will provide resources for the conduct of elections guided by practices and norms obtaining in the region. In this regard, the 2018 national budget should set aside resources amounting to $104 million in support of the 2018 harmonised elections budget,” the proposal said.

In July this year, ZEC chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau, revealed that the commission had submitted a $274 million budget to Treasury. The budget covers the introduction of the biometric voters’ registration, voter education and the running of the harmonised elections.

“A consolidated budget requirement has since been submitted to Treasury for funding in the sum of $274 million, and ZEC is confident that Treasury will avail the funding, as it has funded all the past elections and the acquisition of the biometric voter registration (BVR) kits,” Makarau said.

“This is the funding that will enable ZEC to procure all election material necessary and to pay all allowances necessary to ensure not only a successful voter registration exercise, but a free and fair election.”

So far, the government has released $15 million for the purchase of 3 000 BVR kits and for a 74-day nationwide voter registration campaign that ZEC said will start later this month.

It is not clear where the balance of the ZEC budget will come from. When President Robert Mugabe’s government appeared to have difficulties paying for the BVR kits, the United Nations Development Programme had offered to fund the acquisition and opened the tendering process, only for government to take the process back, claiming external funding of electoral processes would compromise the country’s sovereignty.

