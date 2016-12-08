Government reviewing indigenisation law

BULAWAYO — Government is reviewing the controversial Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act (IEEA) to comply with a policy shift triggered by a presidential intervention in April, the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets can report.

Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister, Patrick Zhuwao, confirmed that his ministry was working on amendments to the law but did not disclose the nature of amendments they were planning to implement.

But sources indicated that these were in line with clarification issued by President Robert Mugabe early this year to stop the planned expropriation of foreign-owned banks after Zhuwao had threatened to punish them for failing to comply with the IEEA.

Zimbabwe signed IEEA into law in March 2008, and went on to promulgate related regulations which were gazetted as Statutory Instrument 21 of 2010 in January 2010.

The related regulations provided for non-indigenous companies operating in Zimbabwe to arrange for 51 percent of their shares or interests to be owned by indigenous Zimbabweans within five years, subject to an analysis based on information that was to be filed with empowerment minister, who was then Saviour Kasukuwere, now the Minister of Local Government and National Housing.

Using this law, Zhuwao, who succeeded Kasukuwere, demanded that all foreign-owned companies should comply with the law, failure of which he threatened to forcibly shut down or expropriate non-compliant companies.

His wrath was particularly targeted at foreign-owned banks, which had received the backing of Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, and support from Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya, in maintaining their existing shareholdings.

This development had resulted in a public fall-out between the ministers, with Chinamasa arguing that Zhuwao’s approach would ruin prospects of Zimbabwe’s turnaround, particularly at a time the country was seeking to restore relations with the international community.

Zhuwao wanted foreign-owned banks to relinquish at least 51 percent shareholding to locals in line with the law.

President Mugabe had to intervene to force Zhuwao to back down, saying indigenisation was sector specific. He said banks remained under the purview of the RBZ in terms of the Banking Act. He said likewise, the insurance sector fell under the auspices of the Provident and Insurance Act.

“This policy position is essential for the promotion of financial sector stability, confidence and financial inclusion. These institutions will, nonetheless, be expected to make their contributions by way of financing facilities for key economic sectors and projects, employee share ownership schemes, linkage programmes and such other financial empowerment facilities as may be introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, from time to time,” said President Mugabe.

During a visit to Bulawayo recently, Zhuwao said his ministry had started consultations with other ministries on the amendments to the IEEA.

“As a ministry, we have concluded putting together what we consider should be amendments but the process of making law is that we must also consult other line ministries,” he said.

“We have requested through the office of the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet for them to circulate to the other line ministries for us to be able to get their views.”

Zhuwao said once the proposed amendments were in place, he would take them to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation which would then take them to Cabinet for approval before they eventually found their way to Parliament.

The IEEA has been blamed for lack of foreign investment in the country, which desperately requires foreign capital to recuperate from a decade-old crisis that ended with dollarisation in 2009. The crisis appears to have slowly re-surged due to uncontrolled government spending since a ZANU-PF landslide victory in 2013 that ended an inclusive government with opposition parties.

The amendments are significantly likely to reflect the clarification issued by President Mugabe.

In terms of that clarification, government will hold 51 percent shareholding in businesses that deal with the exploitation of natural resources such as minerals, with the remaining 49 percent being held by partnering investors.

The need for investors in this sector to comply with the prescribed indigenisation obligations was non-negotiable, President Mugabe said.

Where government did not hold 51 percent ownership, compliance with the law would have to be achieved by ensuring that local content retained in Zimbabwe by such businesses would not be less than 75 percent of gross value of the exploited resources.

Local content refers to the value retained in Zimbabwe in the form of wages, salaries, taxation, community ownership schemes, and other activities such as procurement and linkage programmes.

For the non-resources sector, President Mugabe said businesses should exhibit socially and economically desirable strategic objectives that contribute towards the turn-around and sustainable socio-economic transformation of the economy.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

