Government ripped off by Group Five’

VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa, says government regrets awarding a tender for the upgrading of the 800-kilometre Plumtree-Harare-Mutare highway to Group Five of South Africa, saying the country did not get value for money from the deal.

Addressing construction industry players in Nyanga recently, Mnangagwa said the country was short-changed by the South African firm which worked with locals whom he claimed were bribed to cover up for its mischief.

The project, funded to the tune of US$206 million by the Development Bank of Southern Africa, was executed through Infralink, which is a joint venture special purpose vehicle between the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) and Group Five International.

He said government felt cheated by Group Five but was “now alert”.

He indicated that the South African company was now blacklisted for government projects in Zimbabwe.

“We don’t want a repeat of what happened this time.

“This is why it is now difficult for those guys to get into our projects.”

He said in the case of the Infralink project, corrupt local officials had covered up misrepresentations by Group Five.

“But it was not entirely their fault, but also that of our people. When we were doing a review of the project, we realised that we slept on the job when we trusted some of our people that were on the ground representing us.

“We want our people to be patriotic… when they were supposed to negotiate for the country, they were telling us lies after being given money and it was only when we were doing a review that we discovered that even some of the ordinary workers on the project came from South Africa,” he said.

In July this year Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Joram Gumbo , announced that government had ordered a forensic audit to establish the correct cost of the project amid concerns that costs could have been inflated.

“We have ordered a forensic audit into the Plumtree-Mutare Road which was said to have cost US$206 million. What we want is transparency because these are public funds. We need to be accountable and we must not enter into these deals blindfolded,” he said.

The project, which ran from 2012 to 2015, was negotiated during the time Nicholas Goche was transport minister while Frank Chitukutuku was the chief executive officer of ZINARA. Chitukuta left ZINARA in a huff in 2015.

The Plumtree-Harare-Mutare project was done on a Public Private Partnership basis under which Infralink will run it on a 10-year Build-Operate-Transfer contract from 2015 to 2025.

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Mandi Chimene, said the upgrades made to the road were just cosmetic, adding that it was worrisome that only a few months after completion, some sections of the road were already being repaired.

Initially the impression was that the road would be turned into a dual carriageway, only for it to emerge later that it was only being resurfaced and widened on the shoulders as well as having new markings and signage.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa ordered the completion of merger talks between the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association and the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe, saying if the protracted talks failed to yield any results soon, government could be forced to bring them together.

He said there was no need for the construction sector in the country to remain divided.