By Nigel Gambanga

The government has put a price on the “WhatsApp effect”. According to the Minister of ICT Supa Mandiwanzira, Zimbabwe lost US$26 million in less than a year. In a recent hearing with Parliament, the Minister shared information on how much Zimbabwean mobile voice traffic had declined because of over the top (OTT) services (services that work […]

Government says Zimbabwe lost US$26 million to WhatsApp, Facebook & Over the Top services

