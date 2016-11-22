Government secures US$25,5 million grant for smallholder irrigation

GOVERNMENT has secured a US$25,5 million grant from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) aimed at supporting Zimbabwe’s Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP).

The financing agreement, which was approved in September this year, was signed last Friday in Italy. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and IFAD signed the financing agreement of the US$25,5 million grant.

According to Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, SIRP is targeting 4 000 hectares of smallholder irrigation schemes in communal and old resettlement areas in Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces.

“The objective of the programme is to sustainably increase diversified production, productivity, income and improve resilience of households in the selected areas,” he said.

The programme also seeks to provide support to improve market access and capacity building measures.

Chinamasa said SIRP is consistent with government’s overall policy objective of enhancing food security and poverty eradication in line with the country’s economic blueprint, the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation.

He said that it was also contributing to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 1 (End poverty in all its forms everywhere) and Goal 2 (End hunger and achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture).

The European Union has also availed an additional US$8,4 million towards Zimbabwe’s food security.

The Bloc and its 28 member states have since contributed in excess of US$112,4 million to Zimbabwe and the additional funding will be channelled through the multi-donor Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund, which is managed by the United Nations Development Programme.

At least 4,1 million people are in need of food assistance following poor harvests in the 2015/16 agricultural season owing to an El Nino-induced drought.