By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe’s mobile data prices are set to have floor and ceiling prices as the government moves to protect subscribers as well as the industry. While responding to a question on the lack of ceiling price on mobile data raised in Parliament recently, the Minister of ICT Supa Mandiwanzira explained how the review of high mobile […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Government to set a minimum & maximum price on mobile internet in Zimbabwe

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed