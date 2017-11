By Leonard Sengere

The government, through its departments and local authorities owed ZESA about $600m. Back in June the government said it would issue Treasury Bills to clear that debt. That did not come to be. The government has however been slowly paying up what it owes and the ZESA CEO revealed that of the $600m debt about $155m […]

Govt Pays ZESA $155m, Still Owes $445m

