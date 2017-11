By Leonard Sengere

The Zimbabwean government introduced the Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 (SI 64) to control the import of basic goods that can be manufactured locally. This was meant to protect local industries and also to reduce the outflow of foreign currency. The SI 64 was met with resistance as traders cited that there was not enough […]

Govt Relaxed Import Restrictions On Basic Goods And That Is Worrying

