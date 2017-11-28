By Staff Writer

This is a statement that has been issued by the President E. D. Mnangagwa advising those that were involved in illegal activities to bring back any funds they may have sent out of Zimbabwe. In his inauguration speech, the President mentioned that “the liquidity challenges which have bedevilled the economy must be tackled head-on and […]

Granting Of A Three-Month Amnesty For The Return Of Illegally Externalised Funds And Assets

