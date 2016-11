By Edwin Chabuka

Okay so the name will surely need a bit of getting used to but if you were following the Gtel line of smartphones i’m sure you can adapt to the new version quite seamlessly. This is the Gtel A7150 X4 and it’s a big, premium, beautiful slab of hardware with quite a few tricks underneath […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Gtel A7150 X4. The iPhone of Zimbabwe?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed