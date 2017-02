By Nigel Gambanga

GTeL the local phone brand that’s positioned itself as one of the leading providers of devices on credit is rewarding some of its customers with free data. According to a promotion posted on ist social media platform, GTeL will be offering users of the GTeL X4 and GTeL A713 Vivo Pro 2 GB of free data […]

