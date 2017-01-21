‘Half a million’ women protest against Donald Trump in Washington

UP to half a million women are expected to join a protest in Washington against Donald Trump’s presidency, after an estimated 100,000 people gathered in London.

Organisers of the Women’s March on Washington said in a mission statement that participants were “hurting and scared” as Mr Trump began his term in the White House.

Messages on signs included “The future is female” and “Less fear more love.”

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, who helped to organise the event, told those who had gathered: “It’s been a heartbreaking time to be both a woman and immigrant in this country.

“But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America and we are here to stay.”

Other celebrities including Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer are also expected to attend.



Women in New Zealand march against Trump

Organisers of a similar event in London said an estimated 100,000 people had taken part.

Women’s March London tweeted: “Incredible turn out! We’ve taken the London streets.”

It began at the American Embassy in Grosvenor Square, taking in Park Lane, Piccadilly and Pall Mall before concluding with a rally in Trafalgar Square.

Walking along Piccadilly, the marchers chanted: “Build bridges not walls.”

en protesting against Donald Trump in Italy

Slogans on placards included “Dump Trump”, “Reject hate, reclaim politics” and “No to racism, no to Trump”.

One protester, 32-year-old Kim McInally, held a sign saying: “My p**** is not up for grabs.”

“Yesterday was seen as the official start of fascism coming back,” she said.

“Human rights and human equality is getting pushed further and further down the list.”



People link hands in Hungary

Megan, from Canada, told Sky News: “I’m marching for my future. I’m marching for the enormous contribution women have made in the past. Most importantly, I’m marching in unison with my sisters across the world.”

Iron Man 3 actress Rebecca Hall, who was also among the protesters, said: “Yesterday was a confusing day and a sad day. I was sad to see Obama leave… We do not know what the Government is going to be like.”



Women protest against Donald Trump in Paris

Other British cities hosting protests included Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool and Cardiff.

Just 72 hours after an event was organised in Bristol, more than 1,000 people marched from Queen Square to College Green.

One of the signs read: “We Reject The Comb-Over Con”. news.sky.com