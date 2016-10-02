Harare concert features in Toya Delazy’s Rocking The City Africa tour 

AWARD-winning South African singer Toya Delazy has included a concert in Harare on her Rocking The City tour of African cities, which will involved 20 shows in seven countries over seven weeks.The popular artiste has released details of the first part of her tour schedule, which will include the Harare concert on Friday October 21 at the Mashonaland Turf Club’s Borrowdale racecourse.

Said Minky Walters of Sound Event Management: “This is one of the most exciting announcements of the year on the Zimbabwean arts and entertainment scene and we look forward to hosting one of the best and most popular performers at what promises to be a stunning concert.”

The tour schedule stops announced so far are: Lusaka, Zambia, October 1; Cape Town, South Africa, October 8; Zanzibar, Tanzania, October 15; Harare, Zimbabwe, October 21; Windhoek, Namibia, October 22; Gaborone, Botswana, October 28; Nairobi, Kenya, October 30; Johannesburg, South Africa, November 4.

With a reputation as a front runner and visionary within the music industry, Toya Delazy is aiming at continental success with this new endeavour under Delazy Entertainment, and the tour is an indicator of how Toya Delazy is running her own race and carrying the South African flag high.

Hot off the heels of a European tour in recent months, Toya Delazy is now back on home soil and has brought her UK band with her for the tour, while her existing South African crew will also help bring to the stage the best of UK and SA in a marriage showing just where Toya Delazy is in her career right now.

She said: “I’m so happy to finally share some dates of my Rocking The City Africa tour with everyone. My team and I have been working for months on this gigantic project and for it to finally materialise makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Her latest music video, for the single Nu High, is available for purchase on all major digital platforms.

Sponsors of the Zimbabwean concert are now being finalised and so far include the principal sponsor, the DStv brand, arranged by MultiChoice Zimbabwe, as well as Holiday Inn Harare and fastjet, which are respectively accommodating and transporting the entire crew. Local support acts for the concert will be announced in coming weeks.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in early October from Sound Event Management’s box office, located at the PaSangano Building in Avondale. Advance tickets will be US$15, or US$25 for the VIP/golden circle area.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

