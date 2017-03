By L.S.M Kabweza

Harare based technology and arts hub, Moto Republik, has been given one week by the Harare City council, to take down their creative containers structure, or have it demolished. Moto Republik has been one of the most visible tech & arts hubs locally, hosting a number of internet startups that work have offices there. It also […]

Harare hub, Moto Republik, given one week to remove creative structure. Why this is sad

