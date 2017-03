By L.S.M Kabweza

We’ve just received information that the Mayor of the City of Harare, Bernard Manyenyeni, called off the demolition of Moto Republik. As reported earlier, police from the City of Harare had come to the tech and arts hub to demolish it apparently because it is an illegal structure. The demolition was clearly starting as shown in […]

Harare Mayor calls off demolition of Moto Republik, a Harare tech & arts hub

