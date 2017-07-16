Heads roll at NBS as fraud rocks new bank

MORTGAGE lender, National Building Society (NBS) has suspended its ICT director, Luckson Mondo, to facillitate investigations into alleged delinquency at the lender.

This comes barely a month after the board sent the one-year-old financial institution’s managing director, Ken Chitando, on three months’ leave.

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has since hired an external auditor to audit NBS’ finances.

NSSA board chairman, Robin Vela confirmed the developments this week.

“The NBS board has determined that it wanted to examine the procurement and operational aspects of NBS since inception, without interference, and to this end the NBS managing director and NBS executive in charge of IT, were placed on special leave for a period of 3 months. In this period, Mr Lameck Danga, will act as the managing director of NBS,” said Vela.

An NBS board member who spoke to the Financial Gazette on condition of anonymity said preliminary investigations had indicated that millions of dollars could have been siphoned from NBS.

“The decision was based on additional information that has been received since the managing director was sent on leave. We are, however, not permitted to give further details until an audit report has been released,” said the board member.

“We don’t know how much has been lost yet, but indications so far are that it could be quite substantial. I can tell you confidently that their chances of going back to work are very slim.”

The Financial Gazette understands that the audit report was supposed to have been presented to the board on Friday last week, but has since been put on hold after auditors requested more time to look into the case.

NBS was established in May last year to offer affordable loan schemes for low income earners to build low-cost accommodation.

NBS’ other targeted markets include vendors, cross border traders, artisanal miners and subsistence farmers who are currently side-lined from traditional mortgage financing.

The building society also plans to establish a national health insurance scheme to cover these markets as well as provide them with seed capital to start businesses.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw